Summary To mark its 20th anniversary, YouTube announced several upcoming upgrades, including custom multiviews for YouTube TV (non-sports), expanded voice replies for creators, and a refreshed TV app UI.

Coinciding with the anniversary, desktop users are reporting a new video player UI that resembles Google Drive's interface and the upcoming TV design, featuring pill-shaped controls and a relocated vertical volume slider.

This new desktop UI represents a significant change from the previous design and aligns with updates seen on other Google platforms, though user reactions to the modern look are mixed.

Google-owned YouTube turned 20 today, and to mark the occasion, the streaming giant announced several upgrades to the platform on multiple surfaces — some that are already live, and others that are coming in the near future.

These include an upcoming option to create custom multiviews for select non-sports content for YouTube TV users, the expansion of comment voice replies to more creators, an upcoming UI update for the YouTube app on TVs, and a lot more!