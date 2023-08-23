Summary YouTube is testing a new feature for its Android app that allows users to identify songs by humming or recording a few seconds of the tune.

It requires an input of at least three seconds to accurately identify the song and will show relevant official videos and content featuring that song.

Additionally, YouTube is experimenting with a channel shelf feature that bundles videos released by a single creator in a day to declutter the subscription feed.

A lot of users prefer to listen to their music on YouTube, which makes sense because the video platform has a vast collection of covers and indie songs that you probably won’t find on dedicated music streaming services. But what if you have an earworm and cannot remember anything more than its catchy tune? Well, YouTube is testing a way to help you identify that song with whatever little you can recall.

Google Search on Android has long been able to pinpoint songs with vague descriptions and even just a few seconds of humming. The company is now experimenting with a similar functionality for YouTube, which is currently being tested with a few users.

With YouTube’s built-in voice search feature, you can hum the song stuck in your head — or record it, if you have it playing around you. It needs an input of at least three seconds to correctly identify the song and show you relevant official videos, and other content featuring that song. You must be on the YouTube app for Android to use the feature as it isn’t supported on the web.

Besides audio searches, YouTube is also testing a way to clean up your subscription feed a little, which often gets cluttered with creators uploading several videos a day. The experimental channel shelf will bundle such videos released by a single creator in a day to make them easier for you to locate altogether.

As noted previously, both these features are currently under limited testing and are available only to a small percentage of users. There is a good chance that you aren’t a part of that tiny test group and won’t see the features until they are released more widely.

YouTube similarly brought a couple of creator-facing experimental features to a limited test group just last week. Creators with access to the feature can add Q&As to their Shorts videos and have key concepts automatically generated for educational videos, with the option to disable the latter.