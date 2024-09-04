Key Takeaways Parents can now supervise teens on YouTube with linked accounts

New features allow notifications for livestreams and video uploads

This feature creates a safer environment for younger viewers with enhanced parental controls

YouTube is one of the biggest streaming platforms, offering millions of hours of content from professional and amateur creators. Of course, it isn't quite the wild west that it used to be, with Google implementing a variety of rules and measures over the past few years in order to keep viewers safe from potentially offensive or dangerous materials. This is especially the case for younger viewers, as the brand has made huge strides in implementing safeguards that are really aimed at protecting those that are under a certain age.

With that said, YouTube has announced a new set of features that will allow teens and parents to have a more collaborative approach when it comes to supervision. The new feature will allow parents to link accounts with teens in order to better supervise what types of activities are occurring on the streaming platform. Furthermore, parents can now be notified when a teen starts a new livestream or uploads a new video. The brand shared these new features on the YouTube blog, while also doing a complete breakdown on how the feature works on its YouTube Families Help community tab.

A safer YouTube for teens

The feature will begin rolling out this week and, as stated before, will allow parents and teens the ability to link their YouTube accounts in the new Family Center Hub. When this action is complete, parents will have better insights into a teens' use of the platform with notifications on a variety of different channel activities like subscriptions, comments, uploads, and more.

Furthermore, YouTube will also send out an email whenever a new video from a teen is uploaded to the platform or a new live stream is started. Of course, the details that the linked parental account can see will extend much further than what's listed above. But for the most part, this will provide an extra layer of protection and provide some peace of mind while younger individuals use the platform.

And adding a teen to an account isn't all that hard either, with a simple invite that can be sent out from the Family Center Hub in the YouTube app's Settings menu. You can see how this process looks in the animated short above. So if all of this looks interesting, and you want to give it a go, be sure to download the YouTube app from the Google Play Store. And you can be sure that YouTube will continue to introduce more features to help protect young users of the platform in the near future..