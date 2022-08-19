Earlier this week, Android 13 left beta and made its official way to Google Pixel devices around the world. Even some third-party Android skins like ColorOS aren't too far behind, and plenty of companies are scrambling to follow through with updates of their own. Once you make the journey to 13, if you happen to be an audiophile or avid podcast listener, you might notice the redesigned media controls. One by one, apps have been getting ready to support this new interface, and now YouTube is the latest to join them.

YouTube was one of the early adopters of Android 13 media controls earlier this month with beta support, and this week we see it come to the stable build of the app. Only a handful of others, including YouTube Music, Google Chrome, and Google Podcasts currently support the redesigned controls, which feature a longer progress bar in the notification shade and a shape-shifting play/pause button. The redesign also ditches the X-to-close button, so swiping the card will dismiss it from the notifications, but playback will continue in the background (if you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber).

The redesigned media controls are now visible to everyone using the latest stable version of the YouTube app on Android 13 (via 9to5Google). Google's still got plenty of catch-up to do, though, and apps including Google Play Books and the Recorder app for Pixel devices haven’t switched to the new controls. Other audiophile favorites like Apple Music, SoundCloud, Tidal, Pandora, and Spotify are also missing from the list, but hopefully their support will be forthcoming.