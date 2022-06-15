After a drive-by appearance for some YouTube Music Premium subscribers earlier this month, it seems that the Spring Recap is officially here to stay. The data spread, inspired very much by Spotify Wrapped, looks to be headed for a seasonal release so that users will be able to stylishly track how their tastes evolve over months, not just years.

The YouTube Music Blog doesn't go into too much detail about what happens in a Spring Recap, but you'd easily get the gist if you've been able to see a year-end Recap: here, it's a set of six cards listing your top songs, artists, albums, playlists, and genres based on your listening history from the past season.

The Google-owned platform has confirmed that it will be going forward with seasonal Recaps in addition to the annual ones with new stats and features to come. Boy, it'll be a nail-biter in three months time when we finally get to know what that "Song of the Summer" actually was, huh?

Will YouTube Music outdo Spotify in providing numerous ways of judging our personal Calliopes? I don't know, but if you're looking for more deep cuts fit for gods and goddesses, then I've got a mixtape I wanna sell you.