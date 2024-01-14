Summary YouTube is slowing down video load times for users with ad blockers enabled, similar to a test it conducted in November.

Some users have reported difficulty loading previews and the inability to open full screen or theater mode when using ad blockers.

YouTube's previous efforts to combat ad blockers have included experiments such as onscreen banners and a three-strikes policy.

In a bid to push revenues, YouTube has long tried to convince its users to switch to the $14/month Premium tier. Failing to do so would result in viewers having to sit through ads, with YouTube at one point even testing up to eleven unskippable ads, although the subsequent backlash led the company to end this experiment. As for people who continue to use workarounds, like using ad blockers, the streaming platform had some other plans, including, but not limited to, slowing down load times.

YouTube is now seemingly bringing back this particular anti-ad block campaign, as noted by Reddit user NightMean. Several other users on the thread concur, with some reportedly mistaking the slowdown for reduced internet speeds. The load times reportedly improve significantly when the ad blocker is disabled.

The folks at 9to5Google tried this out on their own and faced slow buffering and found that even going into full screen or theater mode wasn't possible, requiring a page refresh. Moreover, the site found that some of the previews refused to load properly in this state.

However, I didn't have the same misfortune, suggesting that this new wave of ad block restrictions could be limited to some regions at the moment. Meanwhile, a similar issue appears to be impacting at least one YouTube Premium subscriber as well, which may or may not be related.

In a statement back in November, a spokesperson for YouTube confirmed that some users with ad block could witness "suboptimal viewing," referring to slow loading times on the platform. It's likely that YouTube is beginning to expand this behavior to more users. While some lucky users might be able to circumvent this new restriction, YouTube is likely to come up with more ways to compel users to disable ad blockers or fork out $14 per month for Premium.

YouTube's fight against ad blockers was supercharged in 2023, with the platform trying out multiple new methods to discourage their use. The first experiment appeared right around the time of Google I/O in May, wherein users were shown a banner prompting them to disable ad block (allow ads) or try out the Premium subscription.

We then stumbled upon a more aggressive three-strikes policy, disabling the video player altogether after three videos. This was replaced by a timer some weeks later that served a similar purpose. It was pretty clear at the time that YouTube hadn't settled on a way to get users on board the Premium tier or convince them to turn off the ad blocking software. While slowing down load times could be one way to get users just annoyed enough to make the switch, only time will tell if the company will be successful in its lengthy battle against ad block software.