Key Takeaways YouTube Shorts is getting an AI boost with Dream Screen.

Creators can now generate video backgrounds instantly using AI.

The feature is rolling out to a limited set of creators in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for now.

YouTube is one of the most popular video streaming services out there. And thanks to the platform's many creators, viewers tune in to watch billions of hours of videos each month. Yes, you read that right, billions. Because of this, it just makes sense that YouTube would constantly invest in and evolve its tools for creators, providing an easier way to create and edit videos.

As of now, long-form videos have taken a back seat, with YouTube Shorts providing easy to digest videos with big impact. With Shorts doing so well, and showing no signs of slowing down, creators are now getting a new tool to make their videos more interesting. Dream Screen will leverage the power of AI and will allow creators to be a bit more creative with their videos going forward.

Fantastic scenes without a green screen

It's been a while since we last heard about Dream Screen, but Google showed off this tech back in June, revealing a tool that would let creators easily create virtual backgrounds using AI that could be generated using prompts. What makes this feature so good is that it really opens up a whole new world of possibilities when it comes to making videos.

And while the tech already exists with green screens, this doesn't require creators to purchase anything extra, with AI tools embedded directly into the application. As far as the tech goes, Google explains on X that it is "powered by Veo", which is Google's latest generative video model. And just like anything new, this will only be available to a limited set of creators for the time being.

Select creators that are located in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will have access. And since this is currently just in testing, it's unclear when a wide roll-out will take place. As you might expect, there are guidelines in place when using AI-generated backgrounds, and in order prevent any misuse, Google has "incorporated" safeguards into Dream Screen.

If you're a lucky creator that has access, or want to check if you have access to this feature, you can head into the YouTube app, create a Short, and then head into the Green Screen menu in the top right section. From here, you can enter your prompts, but English is the only supported language as of now.