Summary Google DeepMind's Veo 2 has been integrated into YouTube Shorts' Dream Screen feature, enabling users to generate AI-powered video backgrounds and standalone clips using text prompts.

Veo 2 improves the quality, realism, and speed of AI video generation in Shorts, allowing for more detailed and stylized content creation. Users can even specify cinematic effects and lens styles.

This new feature is available to users in select regions (US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand initially), and it doesn't require a Premium subscription.

Earlier this week, YouTube shared its roadmap for 2025, complete with four big bets that it's making to ensure that the platform remains the 'epicenter of culture.' As part of the announcement, the streaming giant hinted at improved monetization models, better discovery tools, a suite of creator-focused tools, AI enhancements, and more.

YouTube highlighted its AI efforts by spotlighting tools like Dream Screen, Dream Track, auto-dubbing, and its GenAI content inspiration tool that helps creators come up with video ideas that might resonate with their audience. The streaming giant also indicated that it plans to use Machine Learning to better estimate a viewer's actual age, helping it surface more relevant content and prevent inappropriate content from showing up in young users' feeds.

Now, fulfilling a part of its bet, YouTube has rolled out a new AI feature — one that brings DeepMind's Veo 2 over to Shorts.

The new feature joins Shorts' virtual AI-generated green screen tool called Dream Screen, which allows users to seamlessly generate backgrounds, or standalone shorts, only by using conversational prompts. Now, with Veo 2, in addition to text-to-image background, users can also create short text-to-video clips to use as video backgrounds. And, best of all, the tool is also available to non-Premium users, albeit only in the US, Canada, and New Zealand, at least for now.

It's worth noting that all AI-generated content will be labeled using SynthID watermarks and clear labels.

Veo 2 understands real-world physics and human movement better, making its output more detailed and realistic. You can even specify a style, lens, or cinematic effect, making Dream Screen an easy and fun way to express yourself.

Here's how you can begin experimenting with Veo 2 on YouTube today

Open YouTube and tap the plus button at the bottom. Tap the Dream Screen icon on the right (it looks like a human silhouette) Tap on the pink-purple gradient Gemini box at the bottom. Describe what you would like to create and choose a style. These include Vintage, Anime, Clay, Digital, and more. Chose one of the four image templates to convert into video and tap Create Video.

Follow along the screenshots below for visual cues