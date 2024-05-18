The TikTok ban has been signed and sealed, with plans to be delivered in early 2025. If the powers that be can’t find a way to keep the incredibly popular video-sharing app available in the US, its nearly 150 million American users will need an alternative. Unfortunately, the pickings are pretty slim across the social media landscape, with most users agreeing that the Meta-owned Reels platform available on Instagram and Facebook simply does not match up.

So, what about YouTube Shorts? The TikTok clone has been a part of the YouTube experience for a few years now, and the Google-owned video platform has almost 250 million users in the US. Still, YouTube users have noted that Shorts is more of a frustration than an actual option, which is why we think a standalone Shorts app could be the solution to give video viewers, short and long form, a viable alternative in the long run.

The case for Shorts as its own app

There’s no denying it at this point, Shorts is a 100% TikTok ripoff. The platform has been lifting features left and right, adding everything from music video remixes to Q&A stickers over the last few years. As is often the case with social media, these platforms are different enough to nitpick about the interface and minor features, perfectly positioning Shorts as an alternative. With a standalone app, content creators could showcase this similarity, rather than hoping YouTube users would just stumble over to the Shorts tab when they’re tired of ads.

On top of that, TikTok is already pulling the Uno reverse card on this one. The app has launched its own Instagram competitor called Notes, although it’s only available in Canada and Australia as of this writing. And yes, it is a standalone, so clearly there’s a case to be made for taking this approach to a new platform, even when you’re a well-established service like YouTube.

Why it probably won’t happen

YouTube is easily the most popular video platform on the web, even if TikTok has become the cool kid on the block over the last few years. Taking the idea of short form versus long form out of the discussion, the nearly 20-year-old service has dominated the video-sharing medium. Subsequently, Shorts makes sense on the YouTube app, if only because it gives it a natural audience to discover the functionality. Even better, the analytics look a lot better for Shorts it's be padded by standard YouTube numbers.

All that to say, Shorts probably isn’t going anywhere outside the YouTube app, so if you are frustrated with the service, you’re out of luck. Unless, of course, you just turn off YouTube Shorts on mobile and desktop, so you can avoid it altogether.

Otherwise, Shorts will continue to bounce around the interface until it finds a good home, rather than in a standalone app because YouTube is the perfect crutch to keep it competitive, no matter what happens with the impending TikTok ban.