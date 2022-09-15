Watching short form content on TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts is almost addictive. And for some of us, short videos are one way to discover new viral music. The folks at YouTube had the bright idea of integrating Shorts with YouTube Music, so adding new songs to your playlist from Shorts isn’t much of a hassle anymore.

When you find a song you like on TikTok, Reels, or Shorts, you usually exit the app where you heard it, pull up your preferred music streaming app like Spotify or YouTube Music, look up the song, and add it to a playlist to revisit later. Perhaps to keep you scrolling through Shorts, 9to5Google reports YouTube has an option to add music you like directly to a YouTube Music playlist.

On a Shorts video, just tap the rounded square button with the music album art in the bottom right-hand corner. The app will redirect you to a page with details like the track name, artist, and duration followed by a list of other Shorts made with the same track in the background — just as you know from TikTok. However, when you hit that Save button with its bookmark icon on YouTube Shorts, you will find a new playlist named Sounds From Shorts in your YouTube Music app.

This way, you can add songs to the YouTube Music auto playlist without leaving the main YouTube app where you were scrolling through Shorts. What’s more, you will see these saved songs under the Saved tab as background score suggestions when you try creating your own Shorts videos on the YouTube app. Since Sounds From Shorts is just another playlist, you’ll always be able to return to it in the Library tab of the YouTube Music app.

This new way to save Shorts tracks to YouTube Music is already rolling out to users as what appears to be a server-side update, since YouTube (version 17.36.36) and YouTube Music (version 5.23.50) were both last updated on September 3 already on our test device. This may not be sufficient grounds to cancel your Spotify account outright, but it would be fun to see a similar integration between Instagram Reels and the music streaming service.

Meanwhile, YouTube Shorts could soon be making a beeline for your TV screens, so you will be able to find new songs and enjoy short-form content on yet another device in your home.