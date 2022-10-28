YouTube tries every trick in the book to get you started watching videos — and then switches to a whole different playbook, so you can never claw your way out of the video vortex. Recently, YouTube has been placing increasing emphasis on Shorts, even adding a Shorts shelf on YouTube for Android TV, but not everyone's a fan of that mobile-focused content. Thankfully, for people who despise short-form videos as much as they hate paying more for YouTube Premium, YouTube is now making it easier to only focus on the video formats you prefer.

YouTube is updating its mobile app interface with dedicated tabs for Shorts, Live content, and the normal long-form videos we know the platform for. Not to be confused with the app's existing tabs all along the bottom for Subscriptions, Library, and all that, these new tabs appear along the top when you visit a creator’s channel page.

The idea here is to keep giving you more of what you like; if you're doomscrolling through Shorts in your feed when you tap on a creator's name, the app will now send you specifically to their channel's Shorts tab. The Live tab will be useful for content streamers because it serves as a hub for all the upcoming, ongoing, scheduled, and archived live streams from that creator.

Now that Shorts and Live have dedicated space on creator channels, YouTube is removing them from the general Videos tab in channels. Hopefully, this arrangement makes it easier to find the form of content you’re looking for — or avoid altogether the kind you're not. The new tabs on channels are rolling out already, and we are seeing them on some of our devices.