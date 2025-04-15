Summary YouTube is introducing a "new" label on Shorts for both Android and iOS users to distinguish recently uploaded videos from older, algorithmically suggested content.

This new feature offers a degree of chronological visibility within the Shorts feed, which has never been purely chronological, providing users with an option to focus on the latest content.

YouTube could further improve the Shorts experience by allowing users to filter by subscriptions or sort by various metrics like upload date, likes, and views.

YouTube's short-form video content, aptly named Shorts, isn't necessarily the platform's bread and butter, but with increasingly short user attention spans and the desire for instant dopamine hits, we can't really blame the streaming giant for constantly experimenting with the format.

This year alone, the short-form format on YouTube has gone through several changes, with a few notable ones being a new and minimalist design change, new tools to make it easier for creators to make and edit Shorts, and an upcoming change that would allow users to set a usage time duration to prevent Shorts doom-scrolling.