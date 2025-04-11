Summary An APK teardown reveals YouTube is working on a feature that might help users limit their Shorts consumption.

Users will be able to set a time duration for how long they want to scroll through YouTube Shorts.

There are no details regarding whether users will be able to bypass the scrolling pause with the tap of a button.

Google announced a bunch of new features for YouTube Shorts creators at the beginning of this month to help them create those bite-sized clips more effortlessly. This is part of Google's plan to push its vertical video platform to more users, but the company is also well aware of its impact when someone consumes too much of it. And now, it looks like it has a plan to help users combat that problem.

Google is currently working on a feature that might help you break your Shorts addiction. According to an APK teardown of YouTube version 20.15.32 beta conducted by Android Authority, the company's plan is something we're all familiar with: a daily timer that limit how much time users can spend endlessly watching Shorts.

