Much like its rival alternatives from TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, YouTube Shorts focuses on delivering an endless stream of content in a vertical feed. Similar to the standalone YouTube web and mobile apps, Google is frequently testing new features in a bid to drive user engagement further. The YouTube team is now announcing one such new experiment coming to a small group of Android and iOS users wherein viewers can use a comment from a clip they're watching and create a separate Shorts video from it.

The YouTube team's support page detailing all the new experiments talks about this new element in greater detail. Officially defined as "viewer-created Shorts featuring comments," this test has some caveats in addition to the restricted availability. Firstly, creators cannot restrict which comment their viewers choose to make a Short out of, but YouTube says they won't be notified when new content is created using a comment from their uploaded video. The author of the original comment will not be notified, either.

Furthermore, the viewer who created the new Short will be able to find it on their channel's home page aside from the standard YouTube Shorts feed. As for visibility, only a "small percentage of viewers" on Android and iOS platforms will see this test enabled. The support page didn't offer screenshots of this new experiment either, so it's unclear how it would look.

While creators don't get control over what comments are turned into a Short, they can avoid this situation by disabling comments on their videos, the YouTube support team said. It's too early to tell if this experimental feature will ever see a wider release. YouTube makes it clear that not all of its experiments are publicized, so the fact that this one is could be a hint of broader availability at a future date.

The Google-run video streaming service also runs exciting new experiments targeting users of YouTube and YouTube Music platforms. Last week, select YouTube Premium subscribers started seeing longer previews on the web while scrubbing through the seek bar. While some of these tests are pretty decent, some experiments tend to fix things that aren't broken.

Although somewhat late to the party, YouTube Shorts has cashed in on the hype surrounding short-form vertical video content, popularized mostly by apps like TikTok and quickly implemented by Instagram in the form of Reels. A large bulk of online users already access YouTube for their regular dose of entertainment, including and not limited to music videos, gaming streams, educational content, and even podcasts, to name a few, so the inclusion of Shorts was always on the cards for the service.