YouTube Shorts are Google's take on the popular short-video format we all know from TikTok and Instagram Reels. As YouTube sees tremendous success with two billion monthly logged-in users watching Shorts, scammers and people trying to steal information have begun to take advantage of the vibrant online community. Links in comments and other places have been found to be particularly problematic and an avenue to promote phishing scams, so YouTube has taken action to restrict usage.

As announced by Google, YouTube will remove the ability to click links in YouTube Shorts comments, descriptions, and vertical live feeds starting August 31. This will make it more difficult for scammers and spammers to mislead users. Google will instead introduce a safer way "by the end of September," allowing YouTube Shorts creators to link directly to their full-length YouTube videos, restricting the usage of external links.

In another measure, YouTube has removed the familiar social media icons from desktop channel banners, usually shown in the bottom right corner. As the company puts it, "they can be a source of misleading links." Instead of banner links, creators can add "prominent clickable links" to their profiles near the Subscribe button. Websites, social profiles, merch sites, and other links complying with Google's Community Guidelines can be added here, but nothing else. Google shared an animation of how this will look like.

YouTube has also reiterated on its improved comment moderation tools and features like Increase Strictness, which identifies and holds potential spam and inappropriate comments for creator approval. These give creators the opportunity to stop comments on their YouTube Shorts before they become a problem.

Another change is coming to permissions in YouTube Studio, allowing other users to act on behalf of creators. It is possible for channel owners to assign users manager or editor access to create YouTube Shorts, add posts, manage playlists, and comment on YouTube videos.