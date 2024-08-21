Summary Users frustrated with intrusive ads can now look foward to more merchandise promotions from creators, thanks to an extended partnership with Shopify.

YouTube has had a rough ride so far with ad-supported content, because users only have the option of paying a subscription fee for YouTube Premium or going down the piracy route with ad blockers and cracked or patched APKs on Android. While ads grow increasingly intrusive with longer unskippable segments, Google continues cracking down on freeloaders. However, creators benefit from YouTube's AdSense and the platform's suitability for selling their own merchandise. That's set to grow to a new level with YouTube's stronger partnership with Shopify.

The amount of viewer attention YouTube rakes in makes it prime real estate for advertisers, including brands looking to partner with creators for sponsored content, and YouTube channels looking to expand monetization to merchandise sales. YouTube already facilitates the latter, but affiliate sales are still mostly through shady-looking "links in the description." YouTube has its own affiliate program with Shopify, but it is expanding now.

Google just announced that all Shopify Plus and Advanced merchants can now sign up for the YouTube Shopping affiliate program. The retailers onboard this program can benefit from YouTubers directly tagging products they would recommend in the video, enhancing visibility for the viewer with zero sketchy steps like affiliate links in video descriptions. Merchants pay creators commissions only when the included link converts into a sale, eliminating another common cause for concern.

Shortlisting tag-worthy products is convenient too

While researching for an upcoming video, there's a lot that creators need to do, and Google just made affiliate linking a lot easier with this program. However, the company went a step ahead with a Chrome extension that creators can install for automatically storing shortlisted products while surfing a partner retailer's web store. The selected items are later available on YouTube Studio, so you can tag them in your video without looking for them all over again.

The expanded partnership will make brand collaborations seem more natural for YouTube viewers, but you could also see it as a knee-jerk response to TikTok Shop's skyrocketing success since its introduction. We would anticipate more sponsored segments in videos following this change, which could serve as ad insertion windows for the free tier, but YouTube ads have been on a slippery downhill slope for a long time now.