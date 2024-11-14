Key Takeaways YouTube's new miniplayer got negative feedback and is now reverting to the classic design.

Users reported bugs, dissatisfaction, and a preference for the classic miniplayer design.

The classic miniplayer is not yet available to all users, suggesting a server-side rollout.

YouTube recently rolled out a new miniplayer design for its mobile app, displaying videos in a small, PiP-style window when minimized. However, the update didn't receive the best feedback, with users reporting bugs and expressing general dissatisfaction with the new miniplayer. It appears that Google has taken the feedback seriously, as some users are now seeing the classic miniplayer returning to the app.

As spotted by TechIssuesToday, users on Reddit and X are noticing the return of YouTube's original miniplayer after updating to version 19.45.36. We tested this by updating the YouTube app on our Pixel 9 Pro, and sure enough, the classic miniplayer is back, much to our relief. It functions just as it used to, featuring a small video window with simple play/pause and close buttons.

YouTube's recent miniplayer update was intended to offer more flexibility, allowing users to move the player to any corner of the screen and resize it with a double-tap. However, the new design quickly proved problematic, with many users finding it distracting and reporting frequent issues like glitchy performance and disappearing controls. Now, it seems Google has listened to the feedback and is reverting to the classic, simpler miniplayer.

YouTube rolls back its miniplayer redesign after user pushback

Classic miniplayer vs recently introduced miniplayer

It appears that the original miniplayer isn't back for everyone just yet — our own Dallas Thomas, for instance, didn't see the old miniplayer return even after updating to the latest version on both stable and beta versions of the app. This suggests it might be a server-side switch, although Google hasn't officially acknowledged the rollback yet.

In addition to the new miniplayer, YouTube is also testing other controversial design changes in the app. As spotted by Android Authority, some users report that swiping on a video in full-screen mode now skips to the next video, instead of exiting full-screen as it currently does. However, it looks like this change is only in limited testing for now.

Thankfully, Google seems to have taken user feedback seriously regarding the miniplayer redesign, as the company appears to be reverting it to the previous design.