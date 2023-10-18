Summary YouTube is opening up its experimental features to all users, not just Premium subscribers, giving everyone access to cool features like locking the screen and finding songs by humming.

The mobile app is getting dozens of new features, including the ability to easily double the playback speed by pressing and holding anywhere on the video player, and a stable volume feature that normalizes changes in sound.

YouTube is also improving the browsing experience with bigger preview thumbnails, a lock feature for the video player, and the ability to cancel scrubbing through a video with a simple finger movement.

Back in 2020, YouTube decided to shake things up with how it tests new features. Instead of picking random Google users to try out experimental stuff, the company started giving Premium subscribers a sneak peek. Some of the cool features it has been testing recently include locking your screen to avoid accidental touches and finding a song just by humming. But now, you don't need to be a Premium user to get your hands on these features, as YouTube is finally opening them up to everyone.

YouTube announced in a blog post that it is rolling out dozens of new features for its mobile app, giving you more control over how you watch videos and making it easier to find the parts you really want to see. Earlier this year, the platform experimented with allowing users to long-press the right half of the video player to double the playback speed. Now, it has made the shortcut even easier, so you can just press and hold anywhere on the player, whether you're watching in full screen or portrait mode, to kick things into 2x speed. Once you reach the part you want, just let go.

Another handy feature removes those sudden, annoying blasts of sound. YouTube's new stable volume feature will keep things nice and even, so you can enjoy your videos without any jarring volume changes. It's on by default, but if you want to adjust it, just tap the gear icon in the app and go to "Additional settings."

You can finally say goodbye to the frustrating search for that song stuck in your head. YouTube is rolling out an AI-powered voice recognition feature that magically identifies a song for you when you hum, sing, or play a song's melody into the app. Google's had a similar feature for a while. YouTube has been testing this out since August, and now it's ready for prime time, though it will initially be available only on Android phones.

YouTube is also making your mobile browsing experience even better with bigger preview thumbnails, so you can see more of what you're about to watch. It has also added a lock feature for the video player, so you don't have to worry about accidental taps and swipes messing up your viewing experience, as shown in the video below.

If you're scrubbing through a video, and you suddenly change your mind, just move your finger back to where you started and release it when you feel a vibration to cancel the scrub. As a bonus, the Like and Subscribe buttons now have a fancy sparkle animation when you tap them.

Your personal space has gotten a makeover, too. YouTube has combined the Library tab and account page into a new tab called "You." It's where you'll find all your previously watched videos, playlists, downloads, and purchases, alongside your account settings and channel info. The You tab now replaces the Library tab on the web, mobile, and tablets.

For smart TV users, YouTube is making it easier to find all the details about the videos you're watching. It has added a new vertical menu that pops up when you click on the video title, giving you access to the video description, comments, subscribe button, and video chapters. Web and mobile users aren't left out, as YouTube is rolling out similar improvements such as a scrollable description section.