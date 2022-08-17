Turning off Restricted Mode on YouTube lets you access everything on the platform, from gaming streams to news bulletins. While Restricted Mode is an essential part of activating suitable parental controls on Google Assistant, for example, at some point, you may want to deactivate it.

We show you how to turn off Restricted Mode on desktop browsers, the Android and iOS apps, and Google TV. If you regularly use YouTube through one of our favorite streaming devices, you can fine-tune the settings for each user.

What does YouTube's Restricted Mode do?

Creators have many options when they upload content on their YouTube channels. To prevent video removal, they must adhere to community guidelines, so if their content possibly contains sexual, hateful, or adult content, it must be marked as mature. Restricted Mode filters those videos from a viewer's suggested feed, preventing them from viewing or interacting with the content (for example, liking or commenting).

Restricted Mode has been an optional service for viewers since 2010. While it isn't automatically activated, it might be enabled if you use a device provided by a public institution (such as a library or school). In some cases, especially with public internet connections, Restricted Mode is set automatically by the network administrator. If your Google account is connected to a Family Link, you cannot turn off the Restricted Mode without the account supervisor changing the setting.

Is Restricted Mode the same as age restrictions on YouTube?

No, Restricted Mode is not the same as age restrictions. Unlike Restricted Mode, videos with an age-restricted tag require viewers to log in and verify they're over 18. However, that immediately unlocks the account, granting access to all videos. Videos with suggestive content, illegal substances, violent content, vulgar language, or content that poses a danger to children must be tagged for viewers over 18. If other viewers or moderators see content that should be tagged, they will tag it and warn the creator.

How to turn off Restricted Mode on your Chromebook, Mac, or PC

In the United States, only account holders over the age of 13 who have access to their YouTube account settings can access Restricted Mode. We show you how to turn off Restricted Mode on any browser.

Open YouTube and log in to your account. Click your profile photo in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select the Restricted Mode option. 2 Images Close Toggle off the Activate Restricted Mode slider. If you previously locked Restricted Mode, select Unlock Restricted Mode at the bottom of the menu. Verify your password to unlock the ability to turn off Restricted Mode. Close

How to turn off Restricted Mode on iPad, iPhone, and Android phones and tablets

The method to turn off Restricted Mode is the same for the Android or iOS YouTube app.

Sign in to your YouTube account. Tap on your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Select Settings in the menu. Choose Account. Click the slider bar to Restricted Mode; once you do, the bar turns gray. 3 Images Close

You now have access to everything YouTube offers. You're not limited to phones and tablets anymore. If you use YouTube through Android TV, you can turn off Restricted Mode without switching to another device.

How to turn off Restricted Mode on Android TV

If you use an Android TV, you must take a few extra steps to reach the Settings menu. Log in to your account on the device before you change any settings.

Select Apps from the homescreen. Locate the YouTube application. Scroll down to the Settings option and select it. Click either Safety Mode or Restricted Mode. Click off.

How to turn off Restricted Mode on YouTube by a network administrator

Sometimes, Restricted Mode is set by the network administrator, the person or organization that manages your network. If you are at home with a private network, the router's DNS settings, installed browser add-ons, or cookies may be preventing the changes. Here's how to check your settings.

Click the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of the browser. Select Settings in the menu. Select Extensions at the bottom of the left menu. Close Tap the blue sliders on the add-ons and turn them gray. Go to More tools in your Chrome browser settings to clear your browser cache in Privacy and Security. Close Select Clear browsing data. Select it for all time. Ensure the SafeSearch feature that Google Chrome provides in the Search Settings is turned off. In the lower-left corner of Google, you will find the Settings option. Select Search Settings. Close Check the box for turning off SafeSearch. Ensure that your firewall and router do not have any parental controls that would override your YouTube settings.

If none of the following steps work, consider using a VPN to bypass the restrictions. However, if you use a device provided by a school or a public computer, Restricted Mode often cannot be bypassed. The Wi-Fi connection provider determines these settings, not your account. Still, if you want to check your settings, this is how to do it.

Staying safe on YouTube

Restricted Mode is a great way to filter mature content but it isn't always necessary. Create different accounts locked behind strong passwords so everyone using that device has the appropriate access.