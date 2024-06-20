Summary AI makes it easier for scammers to create convincing fakes, threatening user privacy. Google and YouTube are taking action against AI-generated deepfakes.

YouTube now accepts complaints about AI-generated deepfakes that could impersonate you. The content must be AI-generated and feature identifiable visuals or voice samples.

Company policy introduced in November aims to help users identify AI-generated content with labels and promote responsible AI tool use.

The advent of AI at scale has unsurprisingly uncorked a whole can of worms in terms of individual privacy. Scammers and bad actors need to put in lower effort now because emails just take a short prompt to generate and convincingly real AI image generators are free to use and readily available. Google is in the thick of it, aggressively focused on AI development, but it appears privacy and security aren’t forgotten just yet. YouTube just announced it now accepts complaints about AI-generated deepfakes and other synthetic content which could impersonate you.

AI has taken most of the legwork out of creating convincing deepfakes and performing head replacements on photos. This means it is much simpler now for cybercriminals to use AI-generated fakes as leverage to extort money or information from victims. In a best-case scenario, you might not want AI-generated content closely resembling you to stay online, so YouTube now offers an easy way to file complaints online if you’re worried about a video or post that looks or sounds like you.

This change is a part of a broader company policy announced in November last year, which YouTube only rolled out a few months ago, in March. It revolves around helping users distinguish AI-generated content more easily with specific labels, and promoting responsible use of AI tools in general.

YouTube will review takedown requests in detail

If you plan to file one such privacy complaint, know that YouTube will try to check if the content is indeed AI-generated and could be mistaken for real human work. Next, it will also check if the person requesting the takedown is identifiable by voice or visuals in the disputed content. This can prove critical in situations where you proactively submit a takedown request on behalf of another YouTuber’s channel if you see it being misrepresented or impersonated in synthetic content.

However, YouTube mentions it will make a distinction between actual impersonation and content that could be a parody or satire, especially featuring well-known people. It's worth noting that these complaints are separate from how the platform handles inappropriate content or claims alleging copyright infringement. While the guidelines defining impersonation seem obvious, the definition is quite loose, and YouTube’s handling of such requests at scale will prove if reporting content is any good.

For now, we hope that’s the last we’ll see of crypto through deepfakes of prominent personalities on hijacked live streams.