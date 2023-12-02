Summary YouTube has silently updated the counters for likes and views that change dynamically in real-time, but the feature is limited to a select group of users worldwide.

This dynamic animation is also triggered when reopening YouTube, and it works even when the video is paused.

YouTube hasn't talked about this particular feature addition, though it may have been first introduced back in October, according to users on Reddit.

YouTube is recognized as the world's most widely used video streaming platform, and maintaining that streak involves adding new features that users would love to experience. With this in mind, the Google-run platform runs experiments for its users to test out new additions, which were recently expanded to all users while still giving first dibs on some experiments to Premium subscribers. Then there are some inclusions that aren't publicized by YouTube, leaving it up to the users to stumble upon them, mostly by accident. We're now coming across one such addition in the form of refreshed views and likes counters on videos.

Currently, the YouTube app on Android displays likes and counts, but they don't change while you're watching the video. However, this addition updates the likes and views of the video in real time with a nifty animation. This dynamic view and like count animation appears regardless of whether the video is playing or paused. Furthermore, the animation preceding the change in numbers seems to be triggered even when you switch to another app and reopen YouTube.

We couldn't find any YouTube blogs or other documentation pointing to this minor but useful feature, although there's a Reddit post from October that appears to reference it, with one user offering a solution to stop this behavior.

It's hard to ascertain when this feature went live on the app without any word from the YouTube team. Moreover, this experiment appears to be limited to a select section of YouTube users around the globe. I couldn't find it on the Android version of YouTube, though AP's Google editor Manuel Vonau could, and got us the video attached above. This phenomenon is explained clearly on the YouTube test features and experiments thread:

"If you ever notice that YouTube looks a bit different for you than it does for your friend or family member, you’re likely seeing one of these experiments."

The latest entry we can find on the YouTube experiments page is from over two weeks ago, when the team announced the limited rollout of AI-generated soundtracks for YouTube Shorts content. We've been closely watching some of the other under-development features that are being tested on the platform, and some are less popular than others.

A couple of members of the Android Police team recently spotted the wider rollout of a smaller button to skip ads, with the button itself being renamed to Skip. We got our first taste of this change in August, albeit in a limited capacity. This isn't as cruel as making people sit through up to 11 consecutive unskippable ads as part of an experiment, although the resultant backlash led to the company eventually giving up on these plans.