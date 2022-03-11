In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, tech companies joined governments worldwide in taking measures against the country. Not only is the nation currently subject to severe economic sanctions, but companies like Samsung, Apple, and Microsoft have all stopped selling and shipping products there. Google is now taking steps to limit the reach of Russia's propaganda, as YouTube has announced further steps to be taken against Russian misinformation regarding the ongoing war.

Last week, the company took steps to block the RT and Sputnik channels across Europe. Today, through the official YouTube press account, the company has informed that it's pulling this content globally, as it takes steps to remove content about the invasion that violates the Community Guidelines terms of "denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events."

RT and Sputnik, two news agencies controlled and funded by the Kremlin, have been subject to widespread deplatforming as conflict has escalated. Both services have openly promoted a pro-Russia narrative of current developments while replicating its government's propaganda. While it continues to reduce state propaganda, YouTube says it has also removed over 1,000 channels and 15,000 videos for breaking its policies on hate speech, misinformation, and graphic content.

The site isn't just targeting content. YouTube says it has also removed all forms of monetization for content creators in Russia, shortly after removing ads from the platform. The company further pushes "trusted news sources" to adequately inform people on active developments in the conflict. It's just the latest action tech platforms have taken against Russia in the ongoing conflict, and at this pace, it's unlikely to be the last.

iMessage reactions, tabbed categories, and a lot more are here in Google Messages This is it, the actual rollout is happening "in the coming weeks"

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email