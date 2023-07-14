With tons of information always accessible through our mobile phones and computers, there's almost no reason to commit so much knowledge to memory. However, YouTube found a way to facilitate actual learning when it unveiled an experimental feature last September that allows creators to create quizzes in the Community tab to gauge how well their viewers understand the educational content they churn out. The quiz feature has subsequently been rolled out in beta since then before presumably hitting the stable channel in March of this year, though only on Android phones. YouTube has now updated its Help Center page to indicate that quizzes have arrived for desktop computers as well.

The video-sharing platform announced on Twitter that it is launching the new quiz feature on all devices that support Community posts.

If you are an educational content creator, the latest change should be of particular interest to you. Quiz posts are meant to actually embed education rather than simply allow viewers to use the platform as a virtual memory.

Creators will be able to create quizzes by navigating to the Community tab in their profile. For viewers, this is a nifty method to learn more about a subject featured in educational channels that they follow. The feature will also help creators understand how well their content covers a specific topic.

To start a quiz post, simply type a question in the text field and supply multiple choices in the "Answer" fields. You can add up to four answers, with each answer limited to 80 characters. Of course, you will need to assign only one correct answer. If you want to explain why such an answer is the right one, you have the option to insert an explanation in the text field up to 350 characters long.

The rollout comes as YouTube is testing AI-generated quizzes on its mobile app with a small percentage of users globally. However, the experiment's success may be heavily dependent on how many users want to take the tests while scrolling through video feeds.

With many people, especially educators, turning to YouTube to publish educational content, the new feature could be an effective way to get viewers to retain so much information inside their heads.