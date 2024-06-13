Summary YouTube creators may soon have the option to generate QR codes linking to their channels for easy sharing.

Only a select few creators currently have access to this feature, but Google's phrasing suggests there may be plans to expand in the future.

Viewers of participating channels can scan a QR code to subscribe by visiting the overflow menu on the channel's landing page.

If you’re a creator who is trying to make it on YouTube, you already know how important it is to promote your content. However, it can be daunting to size down everything from images to links to direct people to your work. In that regard, Google is making changes to simplify this process for creators who use YouTube. Now, the option to develop and deploy QR codes is in the works.

As explained by Google in an update posted on a support page, QR codes are being tested to potentially give creators a new way to share their channels and work. In the future, users may be able to generate a QR code that backlinks to a YouTube channel. If the feature becomes official, or if yours is one of the lucky accounts added to this test, creators can go to the You tab in the YouTube app, then tap on “Share your channel” to see more options. A “QR code” option will be added to the pop-up menu, along with an option to share the generated code.

How QR codes could benefit regular YouTube users

Google confirms that, for now, only a few select YouTube creators will have the option to test out the new feature. However, it notes that it will keep the public updated on all of its “expansion plans” in the future.

If viewers come across a channel whose owner has opted in to this test, they will benefit as well. On the channel's landing page, users can select the Share option in the three-dot overflow menu, then select the QR code from the list of options. The code itself will be scannable both online and offline.

Source: YouTube

This is just one of many new developments underway at YouTube. As of late, it seems that Google is intent on refining the user experience for creators and everyday viewers alike. For example, some YouTube app users recently noticed integration with Google Lens – taking a photo with Lens now seems to generate search results from YouTube. On the Creator side, Google has started experimenting with allowing creators to make their own effects for Shorts. While some of these new features might not become official, it’s shedding light on where Google is making tweaks to YouTube – and how the platform may look further down the road.