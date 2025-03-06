It's a freeloader's bad habit to avoid YouTube subscriptions. You may not want to see those monthly fees coming, and convince yourself that ads aren't that annoying. I tested the Premium plan on a trial, and realized there's so much to miss. The biggest gem is a feature that lets you watch YouTube videos live with friends, even if they're not subscribers.

Co-watching YouTube is built-in and accessible on most Android phones. You should know more about it if you love reacting to funny videos, watching a tutorial, or streaming live events with loved ones. If you want to kill time and loneliness with the feature, here's how it works.

How does co-watching with YouTube Premium work?

It's a viewing party without the annoying sync

Co-watching on YouTube Premium is an exclusive feature that lets members host Google Meet sessions in which participants watch videos together at the same time. It's different from traditional screen sharing where one person casts their screen and others passively watch. This method keeps the video quality high for everyone. It plays within each participant's app without lag or connectivity issues.