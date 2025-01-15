Summary YouTube Premium subscribers can save an additional $100 on discounted Pixel 9 series phones.

The discount comes via email, but it isn't available to all subscribers.

The $100 discount is eligible for Pixel 9, Pro, Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold — with a maximum savings of $400.

We've seen some great discounts on Pixel 9 devices over the past few months. But if you've been holding out to buy, right now could be the perfect time — if you're a YouTube Premium subscriber with an email from Google that knocks $100 off.

Now, what makes this discount even sweeter is that it stacks with the current discounts that are being offered on the Google Store. So if you've looking to buy a new phone, now's going to be that chance.

As stated before, this $100 savings is exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers. Those that are eligible will get an email from the brand, with a unique code that will take $100 off your Pixel 9 purchase from the Google Store.

That means you can save big on the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with any of these choices, as they are stellar devices at different price points.

As far as how much you can save, well, that depends on the handset that you choose, but the email does state that the maximum is going to be $400. So, you'll get the current discount from the Google Store, and score an extra $100 off that with the provided coupon code.

Just make sure to pop in the unique code during your check-out, or you won't get the special discount. Once again, this code is being sent out via email to some YouTube Premium subscribers. It's unclear what the criteria are, but the email is not available to all subscribers at this time. Of course, you'll want to be quick because this promotion is only good until January 25.