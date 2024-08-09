Summary YouTube Premium subscribers can now opt in to test a sleep timer on videos.

Other experimental features include the Dream Screen for YouTube Shorts and conversational AI to answer video questions.

Subscribers can provide feedback on experimental features for a chance to receive a gift card as a “thank you”.

YouTube Premium is an add-on service that has always tried to justify its existence with perks such as ad removal or picture-in-picture features. Obviously, a big part of the subscription service’s positives comes from YouTube Music, which replaced Google Play Music a number of years ago. YouTube Premium isn’t the worst subscription in the world, and we think it’s worth subscribing to for a specific subset of people. Subscribers get access to the oft-lesser-discussed experimental features page of YouTube, which allows eligible Premium members to test out in-development tools, such as the newly-added Sleep Timer.

Navigating to YouTube’s experimental features page (which is accessible to non-subscribers, too) showcases the new Sleep Timer listing. Similarly to the YouTube Music sleep timer, users can now opt in and set specific lengths of time to pause playback after. We haven’t yet had the feature pop up on our accounts, but YouTube says that it will be accessible via the settings menu on videos. The feature will be available until September 2, after which it will be removed and potentially re-added at a later date.

Other experiments in the lab

YouTube updates its testing bed of experiments often, and users can access other features in addition to a sleep timer right now, given that they’re subscribed to Premium. Dream Screen, which is available until August 20, allows users to create their own green screen backgrounds with AI when creating YouTube Shorts. An even more experimental feature incorporates conversational AI to answer questions users may have about videos they’re watching. It’s available until August 21, and YouTube notes that its “quality and accuracy may vary.”

Given that anyone who opts in to these experimental features is, for lack of a better term, a beta tester, Google requests users’ opinions and feedback on them. Signing up and being selected to participate in research sessions will lead to most participants receiving a gift card as a “thank you” for their time. Not all experimental features have been well-received; YouTube redesigned its watch page back in June, and it ran until July 1 with heavy criticism. At least Google and YouTube are listening to people’s opinions when they dislike products (see what we did?).