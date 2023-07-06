Even if you have one of the best smartphones around, touchscreens can sometimes seem like a bane, especially when accidental touch inputs give you movie spoilers or kick you out to your home screen while you're watching a video. Although the problem is compounded by larger screens, some of the best entertainment apps like Netflix allow locking the screen to prevent interference from accidental touches. Now, we can confirm YouTube is following suit with its latest experiment.

Besides benefits like ad-free playback, and high-bitrate streaming, YouTube Premium also allows subscribers to test out in-development features before they go public thanks to YouTube Labs. Premium subscribers in the Android Police team recently spotted YouTube testing a new feature that allows locking the screen during playback.

Close

Since the YouTube interface is heavily reliant on tap and swipe gestures to seek, play/pause, and skip videos, especially Shorts, locking the screen should help avoid unintentional gesture activation. Larger phones can also become uncomfortable to hold over longer durations, but a screen lock can allow you to relax your grip without affecting the media that’s playing.

The test is available until the end of July, but the feature doesn’t seem to be working for us. We will update this article if we glean more insight into how it functions, but it should make your devices a little less accident-prone. Meanwhile, there are several other media player apps like VLC and KM Player which support locking the gesture and tap controls so you can grab the screen comfortably. We would just suggest you choose the media wisely because pausing content in a hurry on a locked screen isn’t easy.

Thanks: Nick