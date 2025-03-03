It pays to have an advanced subscription to YouTube. Most people know about the ad-free viewing, background video playback, and high-quality offline downloads attached to your mobile phone experience. However, YouTube Premium occasionally rewards subscribers with extra perks. You'll get access to the latest features before regular users or extended free trials for your favorite Google services. You can't make the most of these rewards if you don't know how they work. Let's break down the YouTube Premium rewards.

What are YouTube Premium Rewards?

YouTube Premium Rewards are exclusive offers you receive when you become a Premium subscriber. That means you paid for any of its offered monthly plans to remove advertisements and watch videos while using other apps simultaneously, among other upgrades. YouTube provides promotional benefits to make the subscription more rewarding. These can include free trials for partnered services, subscription discounts, early access to not-yet-released features, and event invitations.

Examples of rewards YouTube Premium provides include cost-free trials of YouTube Music, higher-quality audio, and in-game items. A free trial on Stadia Pro used to be on the table. Google shut down the cloud gaming service because it struggled to gain user and developer support.

Your YouTube rewards are available on your Premium benefits page within the mobile app or website. You can only view it from a computer or a smartphone. If you access it on a tablet, you won't see the page properly or at all. It's unclear why tablets are excluded, but it could be an interface optimization issue.

The YouTube Experiments page is another place where you can opt into early access features. Sometimes, the platform notifies you via email or sends in-app alerts to keep you from missing out.

Who is eligible for YouTube Premium Rewards?

You're eligible for the rewards when you have an active YouTube Premium subscription. The emphasis is on "active" because Google plans to add more plans in the future. It doesn't matter if you use the individual, family, or student tier. Perks are available across all of them. However, some offers may have restrictions.

In past promotions, Google One trials were only available if you did not subscribe to the service. Also, some experimental features had limited slots. Family plan members also did not always get the same rewards as the primary account holder. To check and confirm your eligibility, go to your Premium benefits page and see what's available. If you don't spot any rewards, it could mean there aren't any active promotions or that you claimed them.

When do YouTube Rewards become available?

There's no fixed schedule for YouTube Premium Rewards. They appear at any time, with some having limited duration. If you don't claim them quickly, you'll miss out. YouTube also rotates its experimental features, so take advantage of them immediately.

When you find a reward you're interested in, claiming it is a simple process. If it's an experimental feature, enable it from the YouTube Experiments page. If it's a free trial for a partnered service, redeem it through the provided link.

Discounted subscriptions or event invitations may require guidance from YouTube. Sometimes, the platform prompts you to enter a promo code or sign up through a specific web page. Always check the terms and conditions for restrictions based on region, previous enrollments, or payment methods to avoid complications.

Are YouTube Premium Rewards worth the subscription?