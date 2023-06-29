YouTube Premium unlocks several benefits that are otherwise unavailable for users on the free tier. The Google-run video platform has long tried to convince customers of the benefits of Premium while adding new perks like video queuing and better 1080p video streaming, among others. Premium subscribers are now seeing new badges based on their listening activity, albeit without any way to redeem them or unlock additional features.

The folks at 9to5Google reportedly received a card on the YouTube app's homepage on Android, which read "Congrats on your new badge!" Tapping the badge opened a full-screen card detailing the achievement, with quite a few badges to choose from. Users can manually find these badges by tapping their profile pic in the top-right corner of the YouTube app on Android, then heading to Your Premium benefits. However, these badges don't appear to be live on the web version of YouTube just yet.

3 Images Close

The first badge most subscribers will see is Team Premium, a badge simply for being a subscriber. Others include Enthusiast, Gold listener, Platinum listener, Continuity champ, and a lot more. Longtime subscribers can also unlock badges like 10 million club, received when you're one of the first 10 million members of Premium, and Trailblazer, awarded to users who joined Premium within two years of its launch.

Since Google hasn't made a formal announcement about these badges for Premium members, it's too early to say what the company has in store for the feature. As 9to5 rightly notes, this is ripe for additional benefits to loyal customers who have continued to stick with the service for years, despite surprise price bumps. As it stands, however, these badges are for posterity only.

This is a nice change of pace for YouTube, which was in the news this week for working on restricting the video player for people who use ad blockers. This antagonistic approach toward non-Premium subscribers would force them to either sit through ads or pay for a Premium subscription.