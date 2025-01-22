Summary YouTube Premium will now offer more perks, including high-quality audio & accelerated playback mode.

The Jump Ahead feature will now be available to those watching YouTube on the web.

Google One will now offer a plan that bundles YouTube Premium.

If you're someone that watches a lot of YouTube, chances are, you're already a Premium subscriber, mainly to be able to skip over the ads that would normally bombard a video. But in addition to the ad-free experience, being a Premium member also comes with other perks as well, like being able to download videos, PiP mode, YouTube Music Premium, and others.

Of course, the brand also experiments with adding new features periodically, with the most recent being Jump Ahead. With that said, YouTube is now giving Premium users more perks in the form of experimental features. Perhaps the most interesting part of all of this is that YouTube will offer several new perks, all of which can be activated at one time.

Get ready to experiment with new perks

Now, not all of these will be new, but it's definitely an exciting time when Google delivers some new features to YouTube. In this latest release, users will be able to get high-quality audio up to 256kbps on supported music videos. This should be great for those that like to enjoy music that isn't available via other sources, as Premium subscribers can just turn off the screen and play the audio in the background.

In addition, users will also get a mode that will enable playback at an accelerated rate. Right now, YouTube allows users to watch things at 2x, but with this new update, users will be able to crank up to 4x speed if needed on mobile. In addition to the above, Jump ahead should now be available to users on the web, giving them the ability to go straight to the meat of videos and skip the fluff.

Starting today, Google One will have a new plan that will bundle YouTube Premium while also providing a discount on the service. So if you're already invested in Google's other services, this one might be worth taking a look at to save you some money. In addition, those in the UK and Ireland will finally gain access to Ask Music, which will be available sometime in the next few weeks.

So, if you're a YouTube Premium subscriber and want to give the new features a try, be sure to head to the page in order to activate all the features listed above. These will only be available for a limited time, so act quick while they're still available.