In October 2022, Google sprung a surprise by massively hiking YouTube Premium's family plan prices in the US, Canada, and other regions. In the US, the family plan became expensive by $5, bringing its price to a steep $22.99. Then, in April this year, grandfathered YouTube Red users were switched to the new pricing. So far, individual YouTube Premium subscribers were spared the hike, but that's changing now. Google has increased YouTube Premium's fees from $11.99 to $13.99 in the US.

The annual upfront subscription cost has also increased to $139.99, a $20 bump from before. But compared to paying $13.99 monthly, you save $27.89 by going the annual route. If you pay for YouTube Premium through the iOS App Store, you'll now have to pay $18.99 monthly (via 9to5Google).

YouTube Music Premium is getting expensive as well. Instead of $9.99, new users will have to pay $10.99 for the service, a $1 hike. The yearly pricing has increased to $109.99.

There has not been any official announcement from Google about the new subscription charges, though the higher prices are already listed on the YouTube Premium page for new users. While currently unclear, the new rates might apply to existing subscribers from the next billing cycle onwards. We have reached out to Google for clarification on this.

We are not seeing any price increases in Germany and India, though there's always a possibility that other regions might see a price bump. As of September 2022, YouTube Music and Premium combined had over 80 million paid subscribers. So, the hike in subscription fees should positively affect Google's bottom line.

Over the last year or so, all major streaming services have gotten more expensive. Individual plans of both Apple Music and Amazon Music saw a price bump of $1 in the US. Netflix last hiked its fees in January 2022 but has since cracked down on password sharing. It also recently removed its "basic" ad-free subscription plan in the US and UK. So, to enjoy ad-free streaming, you must now pay $15.50 per month for the service.

In case this price hike has you bothered, consider canceling your YouTube Premium subscription.