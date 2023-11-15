Summary YouTube continues to integrate AI into its platform, offering new experimental features to Premium subscribers, such as Conversational AI for answering questions and comment topic summaries.

Earlier trials included AI-generated video and comment section summaries, indicating a focus on providing concise content for users.

Subscribing to YouTube Premium gives users the opportunity to test and access these experimental features, making them the first to experience Google's AI experimentation.

With more companies looking for ways to leverage AI, Google is continuing to use it to develop new features for its products and services. YouTube is one example that now boasts several AI-based features, such as video and comment section summaries. However, it seems that Google isn’t done integrating AI across YouTube just yet. Now, Premium subscribers are getting a first look at the latest AI-based features the company is rolling out on the video platform.

In an update posted to its blog on November 15, YouTube detailed two experimental AI-based features that are now accessible to Premium users. The first is Conversational AI, a tool that can be accessed during video playback to answer questions, receive related content, and more. It seems that this feature is being limited for the time being, as YouTube says users need to sign up for an opportunity to test it. The second feature is comment topics — large comment sections of long videos are broken down into themes by AI, making them quicker to read and digest. This feature, in particular, might prove useful for video creators who regularly interact with their followers.

Generally speaking, summaries seem to be the end-product of many AI features rolled out on YouTube as of late. Earlier in 2023, it was confirmed that AI-generated video summaries were being tested within a select group of viewers. At the time, English language-only videos were a part of the trial, which was limited to specific regions. YouTube noted that the summaries could eventually appear on both watch and search pages. However, they would be explicitly differentiated from the user-created summary.

In November 2023, YouTube also started experimenting with AI-generated summaries of comments sections. At the time, a Topics button was also spotted — tapping on it would group comments based on a selected topic. Google seemed to be playing with the idea of integrating an AI chatbot into YouTube, too. At the time of experimentation, a chatbot could be accessed during video playback to answer questions — all without interrupting streaming. Viewers could also ask the chatbot to summarize their video or recommend similar content.

Some of the experimental features that YouTube trials don’t become official, meaning the general public doesn’t always get to try them. Depending on your view of AI, this may not necessarily be a big loss to you. If you do want dibs at some of these features in the future, though, subscribing to YouTube Premium seems to come with this benefit. These subscribers often serve as the guinea pigs for Google’s experimentation, whether they like it or not.