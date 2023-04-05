Over the years, digital streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music have leaned further and further into podcasts, dedicating entire sections and apps to them. Despite being home to no shortage of podcasts, YouTube remains one of the few streaming services to not have part of the app fully devoted to them. In an attempt to improve its standing there, YouTube is adding a new Podcasts tab to channels.

We're already seeing the addition of this Podcasts tab on channel screens, located between the Live and Playlists sections. After spotting the new section in the Team Coco channel, 9to5Google was able to confirm with Google that this new interface element is currently rolling out internationally.

Before the existence of the Podcasts tab, YouTube users had to manually search for the specific show or episode name, or scroll through the sea of content in the Videos section. Popular podcasts including The Joe Budden Podcast and This Past Weekend with Theo Von have already embraced the new feature. Episodes previously marked as podcasts will automatically appear in the tab.

2 Images

Close

A major caveat to the new section is that it is only available on the YouTube app and website. It should eventually spread to YouTube Music, as Google is currently testing the feature.

YouTube Music integration will allow users to listen to their favorite podcasts, though only if their creators marked them as such on their channels. To see which series will appear on the platform, you can search for a show and check the appropriate tab. If the episodes are in there, then they will also show up on the music-oriented streaming service.