YouTube Premium is great for watching your favorite creators for hours on end, giving you the convenience of ad-free binging for a small monthly fee. But that's not all you get for your money, and a Premium subscription is the only way you can access handy features like background and offline playback (especially now that YouTube Vanced isn’t in business). Those extras include the ability to help test new features, and now that latest test gives mobile users some new ways to interact with playlists.

In a test running through August 11, Premium subscribers who opt in can reorder videos in the playlists they're watching. On the watch page, you can simply tap and drag a video upwards or downwards in the playlist to reposition it. The feature could be useful if you want to tidy up a hastily assembled playlist and view videos in a specific sequence.

During the time this feature is available, YouTube Premium users can also choose to hide videos they don’t want to watch in playlists. On the watch page for a playlist, you can dismiss videos by swiping left on them and tapping the ‘Hide’ option that appears.

These nifty playlist management features are available to YouTube Premium subscribers on both Android and iOS for now. We don't know when these features might be made more widely available — we'll just have to wait and see how the test goes.