Summary The Playables program on YouTube offers over 75 free-to-play games for gamers to enjoy on both desktop and mobile devices.

Gamers can save their progress, track scores, and provide feedback to help improve the gaming experience on YouTube.

YouTube is gradually rolling out the Playables program to more users, ensuring that everyone will have access to these entertaining games in the future.

There are many things to love about gaming. First and foremost, you get to experience incredible stories, meet larger-than-life characters, and spend hours without worrying about the world around you. Of course, you also get better at problem-solving, and it will vastly improve your eye-hand coordination, but the best part is that you get to kill time whenever you’re in a boring situation. And now, YouTube will make things better for any gamer out there, as it has officially launched a massive number of free-to-play games thanks to its Playables program.

YouTube has found a new way to keep you entertained, as the company has now officially rolled out its Playables program for all users. This program started out as an experiment last year, exclusively offering some games to YouTube Premium users. However, after several months of testing, it has now managed to include more than 75 titles which you can now play on YouTube.

Why should you care about Playables?

Playables will let you play any game in its catalog on both your desktop and mobile devices. You will enjoy great titles that will keep you entertained for hours, including Andry Birds Showdown, Cut the Rope, Mob Control, and more. The best part is that you can also save your game progress and keep track of your all-time best scores, which is kind of a big deal for us gamers.

Close

Users will also get the chance to make Playables better, as YouTube wants to hear how they're working. So, any thoughts will be appreciated through the “send feedback” option while playing. Just tap the three-dotted “More” menu. You can easily access Playables by selecting the menu icon on your app, which lets you access trending content, podcasts, music, and more. However, don’t feel sad if you don’t see Playables, as YouTube is still working on making this feature available for more users over the next few months, so don’t worry; you will also get to enjoy these games, eventually.