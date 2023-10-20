Summary YouTube is experimenting with a new feature that allows creators to pause commenting on their videos, helping to filter out unwanted feedback from trolls and negative comments.

Another test being conducted by YouTube involves a "posts-only" feed in the Home section on mobile, making it easier for users to access Community posts from creators and centralizing the content.

YouTube is introducing more features, some of which were previously only available to Premium subscribers, in an effort to improve user experience and compete with platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

If you’ve ever hosted a video on YouTube, you know as a creator that the comments section can quickly become dicey. Not everyone is going to be a fan of your content, while others might simply enjoy trolling. YouTube already gives creators the option to disable comments or hold them until they can be reviewed. While this undoubtedly helps filter out unwanted feedback, YouTube is now experimenting with allowing creators to pause commenting as well.

In an update posted to the YouTube Help page, the video hosting platform explained that it has begun experimenting with comment pausing, and it’s testing the feature with a few channels. When the option is deployed, existing comments are still viewable, but commenting in its entirety is temporarily paused. If you’re included in the experimentation phase, you will see the option to pause in the video-level comment settings. When the feature is in effect, people viewing your video will see that you have paused all comments. YouTube noted that it began trialing the setting on October 19.

The other test that it rolled out in October 2023 involved Community posts. YouTube explained that it’s experimenting with a “posts-only” feed in the Home section on mobile. Here, you’ll be able to tap on a “View all” option to see Community posts from creators. Ultimately, YouTube said that it wants to help users access Community posts more easily, and this feature appears to centralize the content.

Google appears to be overhauling YouTube as of late, and the changes are giving users access to more features, many of which were once only available to Premium subscribers. Some features were only experimental, but YouTube has decided to officially launch them for everyone. For instance, the stable volume feature will make sure that the volume doesn’t dramatically change as you switch videos. A new shortcut to speed up the view rate of the video you’re watching is also going to be added.

While there have been few details provided as to why YouTube is making numerous changes, it’s hard to argue with them. Many of the features that are now being made widely available can make it easier for both creators and viewers to navigate the platform. At a time when YouTube suddenly has competition from apps like TikTok and Instagram, some of these changes may have been necessary. In the end, it’ll be users who ultimately decide if it’s enough to keep YouTube afloat.