This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

An ongoing YouTube outage is frustrating users this morning. The site itself will load just fine, but when attempting to play videos, people who are affected by the bug are seeing a message that says "Video unavailable. This content isn't available, try again later."

YouTube's social media team took to X/Twitter to address the issue, saying the engineering team is investigating the issue.

A Google employee on the YouTube Help forums acknowledged the issue, noting that "We're aware and working on a fix." No timetable for service restoration has been given as of this writing, but the YouTube team says it will provide updates via the forum post as soon as they are available.

We've seen reports of loading issues with YouTube videos. We're aware and working on a fix. You might be encountering a "Video unavailable. This content isn't available, try again later" message when trying to watch YouTube videos.

User reports on Downdetector have begun to pour in, with the problem appearing to start at around 9:00 a.m. Eastern. As of 10:43 a.m. ET, there were over 2,000 reports of YouTube outages, with 71% saying they had problems with video streaming, 15% reporting issues with the website, and 14% attributing the outage to a bad server connection.

Source: Downdetector

The user reports appear to have started waning at around 11:00 a.m. ET, but Google still hasn't confirmed that the issue is resolved. We will continue monitoring the situation and update this page as soon as we have more information.