This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Google's servers are usually rock-solid, but even the best of us fall on hard times. It appears YouTube is having one of those off days, as we're seeing reports that the Subscriptions tab isn't loading for many users right now. The outage appears to be multi-regional if not global, and it's affecting both the desktop site and the mobile app.

User reports on Downdetector seem to indicate the troubles started at 7:04 a.m. ET, with reports peaking at just over 3,000 shortly after 8:00. There was a lull for the next hour when service appeared to be in the process of getting restored, but a new spike then emerged with upwards of 2,000 reports. Thankfully, the second spike finally appears to be trending downward, signaling that YouTube may be on the mend.

Close

The problem seems to be affecting the Subscriptions tab more than anything. Most user reports we've read so far indicate the home screen is still working, and any videos that are load with a direct link or from an area of the app that is still functional will play.

Google has now acknowledged the issue on its YouTube support forums. The company says it's investigating reports of a "Something went wrong" message when loading the Subscriptions tab, and it also notes that many users haven't been receiving notifications for inbox replies. Google says it's working to resolve the issue, but no further updates are available at this time.

We're still monitoring this situation and will update this page when we have more info.

Thanks: Moshe, Kieron, Nick, and Eduardo