Summary YouTube might be replacing its classic minimized player within its mobile app with a new picture-in-picture mode.

The refreshed version would support resizing, and can move around the display within the app.

Android Police has spotted the change within YouTube version 19.29.37, though it appears to be a server-side change.

YouTube might keep background play locked behind its pricey Premium paywall, but Google does extend an olive branch for free users with picture-in-picture mode. It's a change the company made back in 2022 in the US, before rolling it out to select global users earlier this year. That said, there is one place where picture-in-picture mode doesn't work, regardless of whether or not you're a paid subscriber, and that's within YouTube itself. Thankfully, that might be changing with a new server-side upgrade arriving right now.

AP's very own Zachary Kew-Denniss spotted a new UI for YouTube's mini-player on Android after updating the app on his Galaxy S24 Ultra. After moving to version 19.29.37, minimizing a video while staying within YouTube no longer moves to the minibar practically every smartphone user will recognize. Rather, it bounces into a resizeable, moveable video player on your screen, just as if you'd exited out of the app entirely. In other words, YouTube as an app is finally utilizing a proper picture-in-picture mode.

It could take a while to reach your devices

Now, before you get too excited and rush to the Play Store to check for updates, you might want to prepare to be disappointed. Just as with most Google features, this appears to be a classic server-side update, as both myself and AP's News Editor Dallas Thomas are not seeing these changes on our respective devices, even after updating YouTube to its latest build and clearing app cache. This also isn't one of YouTube Premium's experimental features; though all three of us are paid subscribers, it's not appearing in ZKD's list of options.

Still, assuming Google does bring this change to all users over the coming weeks, it represents the first big change to video playback within YouTube on mobile since 2018. That's the year the then-controversial minibar first rolled out, replacing the lower-right minimized player that had existed prior. Although I'm sure some have grown to like YouTube's minibar over the last six years, moving back to a PIP mode that allows you to move and resize the window feels like a no-brainer upgrade, especially since that's how video playback works whenever you actually leave the app.

The current minibar player vs. the new PIP player.

For now, you'll need to keep waiting for Google to bring this feature to more users. We've reached out to Google to learn if this is something we should expect to see appearing on more devices, or if it's still in an A/B testing phase. Meanwhile, if you've spotted this change, give us a shout in the comments. It's tricky to tell just how many people are seeing this new look, but it's one that should make browsing your YouTube feed with a video playing in the background a whole lot better.