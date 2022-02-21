Search finally comes to your watch history, because it actually hasn't been there this whole time

When YouTube introduces new features, it’s not uncommon for the iPhone and Android apps to lag behind the web interface by a few weeks, or even several months. While some features will always remain exclusive to the web for one reason or another, almost everything makes it to the mobile apps, so it rarely feels like the smartphone experience suffers from much more than viewing everything on a small screen. That’s why it might come as a surprise when a very old and fairly simple feature like searching your watch history finally arrives on mobile about years after it was standard on YouTube.com.

Users have been free to check their YouTube watch history for well over a decade, but it wasn’t until 2018 that the watch history page gained a handy search function for looking up videos you have seen in the past. Though it’s notable that diehard users were doing this far earlier through Google’s not-so-obvious My Activity page, which included a YouTube history view with a search box.

The search field was spotted today by droidmaze, but it’s not entirely clear when YouTube quietly added it to the history view on mobile apps, or if it is even fully rolled out to all users. A look through relatively recent screenshots seems to confirm it was added within the last few weeks, but this may have been in limited testing for quite a while.

If by some chance you’re not familiar with the watch history page, just open YouTube, tap on the Library tab at the bottom, and look for History to be in the list. And if you want to remove your history to keep it away from prying eyes, individual videos can be removed using the overflow menu on each one, or you can wipe the entire list from within the History and Privacy page of the Settings screen.

