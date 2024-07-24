Summary NSFW ads on YouTube continue to be a problem despite efforts to remove them. Advertisers are exploiting vulnerabilities on the platform.

Despite suspending millions of advertiser accounts, YouTube still struggles to completely eradicate explicit ads from its platform.

The presence of NSFW ads poses a significant risk to YouTube's revenue stream and may impact the user experience and legitimate advertisers.

If you've been scrolling on YouTube in recent months, there's a chance that you've encountered an NSFW ad with sexually explicit content. YouTube has been dealing with this problem for quite some time now, with the company's spokesperson saying that these ads violate the platform's policy, and that they will be removed. However, it seems YouTube's battle against NSFW ads is still ongoing.

Related Report: YouTube has become the unauthorized training ground for AI's next generation A report today from Wired revealed that YouTube captions are being used en masse to train AI models from Apple, Nvidia, Salesforce, and Anthropic. The investigation uncovered evidence of these models being trained on subtitles from 173,536 YouTube videos across over 48,000 different channels, ranging in topics from education to pop culture. Google itself had previously inked a deal with Reddit to train its Gemini model on data obtained from that website, but it appears the training happening with YouTube data is unauthorized. With companies in a rush to build their own generative AI models after the breakout success of ChatGPT, new legal questions are being raised about copyrights and the fair use of content created by users who never consented to training AI with their data.

As reported by Android Authority, YouTube has again been showing NSFW ads in the last few days, this time for an app called "Mitha." The ad was spotted by Redditors RamanIndoria and Low_Beautiful969, and by Anfz on X (formerly Twitter), but more users could have indeed seen it.

YouTube's NSFW ad problem is popping back up

Reports about pornographic ads on YouTube first made headlines late last year. At the time, Google said bad actors might obfuscate content to evade detection and bypass the platform's monitoring measures. The ad in question was later removed.

Nonetheless, in early June, more NSFW ads started popping up on YouTube. Again, a YouTube spokesperson told Android Authority that the platform doesn't allow ads with sexually explicit content and that such ads will be removed. The spokesperson added that YouTube removed or blocked 5.5 billion ads in 2023, with 94.6 million of them containing adult content.

It's clear that some advertisers are exploiting YouTube's vulnerabilities in detecting NSFW ads and are promoting sexually explicit content. While YouTube has suspended 12.7 million advertiser accounts in 2023 alone, it's evident that more robust measures are needed. The use of AI and LLMs could significantly bolster YouTube's efforts in combating these sneaky advertisers and NSFW ads.

Besides saying sexually explicit content violates the platform's policy, YouTube has yet no answer to users whose experience is ruined by such ads. As long as YouTube shows ads, there's always a chance that you might encounter a porn ad while browsing videos.

Google's earnings report for the second quarter of 2024 shows that YouTube has generated $8.6 billion in revenue, accounting for a significant portion of Google's $64.6 billion ad revenue in the quarter. However, the presence of NSFW ads on the platform poses a significant risk to this revenue stream, as it can lead to user dissatisfaction and potential loss of legitimate advertisers.