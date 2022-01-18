If you spend a lot of your free time on YouTube, its Premium subscription might just be worth the asking price. Not only do you remove ads from all videos, but both background and offline play make it easy to enjoy videos from your favorite creators in a way that fits into your lifestyle. YouTube Premium usually runs users $12 a month, but you can grab it — or its sister music streaming service — for a whole lot less on an annual plan if you act fast.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the company quietly added yearly subscriptions to its paid streaming tiers sometime within the last several weeks. Whether you're signing up for YouTube Premium or Music, these options are only available to new subscribers — current members will have to cancel to get access to either service. It's also only supported for individual accounts and, more specifically, not family plans.

If you're wondering why you might want to switch from a monthly plan to an annual one, Google has your answer. Right now, the company is offering promotional pricing on yearly subscriptions to either YouTube Premium or YouTube Music that helps new subscribers save cash over a twelve-month period. If you're just interested in a music streaming service, you can grab an annual plan for $90, saving you $2.50 every month or $30 overall. Premium subscribers get an even better deal: $108 for the year, saving $3 each month and $36 total.

Unfortunately, you don't have many days left to consider this deal. YouTube has each price marked as a promotional plan, with rates set to expire on January 23rd. For those who can't comprehend how we're already in the back half of the first month of 2022 — myself included — that's this upcoming Sunday.

If you're looking to finally sign up for ad-free videos — or you're ready to save a few bucks on your pre-existing subscription — head over to the YouTube Premium page to check out all of the details. Google's support page for annual plans also contains a couple of other points of information worth checking out before you sign up.

