Its Twitter/X team has pointed out the change only happens with certain extensions in use.

Anti-ad blocker methods can be annoying, but subscriptions do exist to reduce overall ad load.

Google's latest tactic to discourage YouTube ad blocking seemingly employs a bit more subtlety than usual. Instead of blatantly introducing roadblocks to avoiding advertisements, it appears to be subtly removing critical information like view counts and upload dates if it detects the use of "certain browser extensions" (via @TeamYouTube on Twitter/X) — which one can only assume refers to ad blocking tools.

Google vs. ad blockers, round 1,337

YouTube loves it when users "engage more deeply with the ad creative"

YouTube's ever-persistent game of cat and mouse with ad blockers includes methods like server-side ad injection, hiding the Skip button, fighting third-party apps, and straight-up skipping videos if you're using an add-on it doesn't like. Some such measures are blatant, while Google insists that others are unintended consequences of unrelated changes.

Its latest ploy could be the most clever yet, and even provide insight into the future of anti-ad blocker techniques. Google quickly fired back at recent reports of homepage alteration tests that seemed to intentionally hide view counts and upload dates, saying, "...this may happen if viewers are watching YouTube with certain browser extensions enabled."

The wording is just vague enough to give the platform plausible deniability, but we'd be remiss to not read between the lines. The most jarring attempts to break ad blockers will only further the arms race and encourage more workarounds.

Less prominent, but still meaningful (and super annoying) tactics like obscuring basic, helpful video information from the homepage seem like the kind of under-the-radar feature pull that could slyly train users to feel like YouTube is simply better with ads.

Google isn't necessarily the bad guy here

Nothing's free, including the server space and engineering prowess YouTube offers at effectively no charge. After all, we as consumers should reasonably expect to give something in return for services we use and enjoy.

The removal of view counts and, especially, upload dates is definitely inconvenient. But, as with many ad-supported platforms, YouTube offers convenient subscriptions that significantly reduce the amount of ads and ad-view-encouraging changes we're forced to endure. Of course, that requires opening our wallets.