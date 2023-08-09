Most of us are pretty well-acquainted with YouTube's home screen and how it looks. It shows you recommended videos and content that's floated by the algorithm in addition to what creators you're actually subscribed for. The algorithm is heavily influenced by your YouTube watch history, so when you turn it off, you also won't get these perfectly tailored recommendations and will have to make to with more generalized content instead. YouTube is currently adding a new and annoying side effect to those who opt to not store a watch history. Some people are finding their YouTube homepage left completely blank.

As per a number of user reports on Reddit, YouTube is removing the option for users to see recommendations on their home screen if they have disabled history. Google also confirmed the change through a support page (via 9to5Google), adding that, if you've disabled history and you don't have a previous significant history (or you also deleted it), you won't get a home screen. What used to be your home screen is replaced by a banner that says that "Your watch history is off," as well as a shortcut to turn it back on if you actually want to see your home screen — with YouTube arguing that the watch history is necessary to show you "the latest videos tailored to you."

YouTube's recommendations rely on what you've watched in the past, informing the platform what kind of content you like. YouTube now seems to argue that if you turn off your history, it won't have enough data to give you these recommendations. And as we mentioned before, a big chunk of the home screen is recommendations.

It comes off as a passive-aggressive attempt by Google to get users to turn their watch history back on, and something users will, at the least, find weird, and at worst, actively dislike. After all, the home screen shows more than just those history-based recommendations, such as the videos published by the channels you're actually subscribed to. According to the company, this is a more streamlined experience if you're more of a search person than someone who browses through recommendations, but I'm sure many would disagree.

For what it's worth, I turned off watch history on my end and I still have a home screen, but I didn't delete my previous history. Your mileage may vary, though.