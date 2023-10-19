Summary YouTube is launching an immersive watch page experience for news, consolidating live streams, podcasts, Shorts, and on-demand videos to help users catch up on the latest happenings.

We live in an era of misinformation, in part due to the seemingly endless number of ways we can catch up on the news. The sheer volume of media sources has also made it difficult to keep up and understand the latest happenings. Now, YouTube is aiming to make it a little easier for everyone by consolidating news videos on a single page.

A blog update posted by YouTube on October 18 explained that the site will be slowly rolling out what it’s calling an “immersive watch page experience” for news. YouTube says the idea was born out of newsrooms and journalists creating more content. A “watch page” will consolidate live streams, podcasts, Shorts, and on-demand videos to help you catch up on the news. The videos you see will be from “authoritative sources,” per YouTube, but few details have been provided on how these sources will be vetted or selected. To begin, the feature will launch across about 40 countries on mobile before expanding onto desktop.

YouTube added that it’s also going to launch a new Shorts program specifically for news. In its blog post, it said that the goal is to help news organizations create short-form videos with financial grants and help from specialists. YouTube says it’s working with about 20 organizations to start, and it will be funneling $1.6 million toward the effort. Some of the media entities that YouTube specialists will be collaborating with include AFP, Univision, and Mediacorp.

Interestingly, Shorts were recently rumored to be taking viewers away from long-form videos, which remain YouTube’s cash cow. Anonymous insiders who are familiar with YouTube’s business initially made the allegation. Internal data also indicated that YouTube viewers are increasingly showing a preference for Shorts, which are more digestible than longer videos on the website. On the creation side of business, Shorts are easier for creators to make compared to long-form videos. Despite only garnering 45% of ad revenue from Shorts (compared to 55% from standard videos), it’s easy to see why they’re preferable — especially among creators who can’t put a full-time effort toward making videos.

Whether you prefer to get your news from a social media app or seek out news clips on YouTube, the watch page could make it easier for you to catch up with what’s happening. That being said, it’s still important to be mindful of what YouTube chooses to push — or not push — on the watch page. Without a clear outline of how authoritative sources are being selected or being vetted, the potential for misinformation to run rampant is clear.