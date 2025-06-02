Summary YouTube is testing a new leaderboard feature for livestreams that rewards viewers with points for engagement.

Top-ranking viewers on the leaderboard will receive a badge next to their name in the livestream chat.

Users will have the option to opt out of participating in the leaderboard through YouTube Settings.

We love to debate over whether a YouTube Premium subscription is worth it or not, and while some defend it, others feel it isn't something worth investing money in. And then some want to see changes to the premium subscription offering to continue paying for it.

YouTube hasn't made many significant changes to its Premium subscription ever since the service was launched, except for introducing a new subscription tier called "Premium Lite." However, the company is hard at work to improve the platform as a whole. Google's latest YouTube efforts come in the form of a new feature that specifically targets livestream viewers.