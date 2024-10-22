Key Takeaways YouTube Music's 4x1 Now Playing widget might soon expand to Samsung's clamshell foldables.

Code found in YouTube Music's latest build suggests support for devices with a Flex Window, which includes the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6.

The new widget isn't live yet. Once available, users should be able to enable it by heading to Settings → Cover screen → Widgets.

With features like music download, offline listening, background play, custom radios powered by Ask Music, and an overall vast library of songs, YouTube Music has quickly become one of the best music streaming apps on the market.

The application recently gained the ability to sync queues across devices, allowing users to pick up the mobile app's spot in a playlist or an album on desktop, right where it was left off. Another handy tool YouTube Music users can utilize to quickly spot the last song they played is the app's widgets.

Currently, the YouTube Music app offers three widgets: a 4x1 Now Playing widget, a 2x2 Turntable, and a 4x2 Recently Played widget, and the former now appears to be making its way to cover displays of Samsung's clamshell foldables.

Samsung's clamshell foldables, the Z Flip series, offer a handy cover display that the South Korean tech giant labels as a Flex Window. The display can help users adjust their quick settings, check notifications and messages, and even reply to them. According to Android Authority, the display will soon support YouTube Music's 4x1 Now Playing widget, as hinted in the app's version 7.24.51 build.

Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6 users rejoice

Source: Android Authority

The report highlights that the widget isn't currently live, and it is unclear when it will be enabled. Once available though, YouTube Music users with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6 will be able to seamlessly control their music experience without needing to fully unfold their device or open the YouTube Music app.

It's worth noting that Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 6 users can already control music via the Flex Window by using the built-in music control widget. The Now Playing widget is simply a tool that is more streamlined and tailored to YouTube Music. Once available, users should be able to enable it by heading to Settings → Cover screen → Widgets​​​​​​​.