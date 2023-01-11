Many of us prefer YouTube Music over other music streaming services like Spotify because of its vast library of cover songs borrowed from YouTube. But the YouTube Music app itself pales against the competition without many everyday features like synced lyrics. Google has been working on making things better for its music streaming service by adding new features and design tweaks every now and then. In line with that, YouTube Music is getting the long-awaited redesign for the Library tab, which is now rolling out widely.

We first saw the new interface for YouTube Music’s Library tab in August. Back then, Google released the facelift to a large number of users but soon pulled it without publicly sharing any reason. We can only speculate that the design changes probably weren’t ready for mass deployment and the company decided to take some time to iron out any lingering issues. It’s been a good few months since then, and Google is finally rolling out the new Library tab design more widely (via 9to5Google).

3 Images

Close

In the earlier layout, the Recent activity carousel took up the top half of the Library page, with a list of heads like Downloads and Playlists taking up the remaining area. With the facelift, YouTube Music is dedicating the full page to your recent listening history organized in a list. You can use the filter chips above to see your playlists, albums, and more. Additionally, the chevron next to the Library title in bold lets you switch to Downloads, your uploaded music, and any local files.

These changes are rolling out widely to both Android and iOS apps for YouTube Music. It appears to be a server-side update as we haven’t yet received the new interface despite being on the latest app version — even force-stopping the app didn’t help. If you are in the same boat, you will have to wait a little while before you are able to better manage your YTM music library on your favorite Android phone.

YouTube Music is also bringing similar design tweaks to the Library section on its website. You won’t find the last played carousel anymore. Instead, the page now has a tilled layout to show your recent activity. You can switch to the uploads tab if you have your own media files saved in the cloud, while there are chips at the top along with a drop-down menu to filter and sort your massive music collection on YouTube Music.