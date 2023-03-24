Following in the footsteps of Spotify Wrapped, YouTube Music started its own annual tradition of releasing personalized recaps for users to look at their past year’s music journey. These recaps have become a cultural event, allowing people to reminisce about their music preferences and share them with their friends on social media. But YouTube Music wants you to do that every few months with its seasonal recaps, and its latest Winter Recap 2023 has arrived.

9to5Google spotted a full-screen popup for the Winter Recap 2023 in the YouTube Music app. As shown in the first screenshot below, tapping on the Get your recap button takes you to the dedicated Winter Recap page, where you will find a few options. With the Watch Now button, you can start an Instagram Stories-like slideshow of cards giving you a look back at your music listening pattern for the winter. These cards include a roundup of your most played songs, genres, playlists, and even live performances, along with the time you spent grooving to your favorite tunes with your best pair of Bluetooth headphones on.

4 Images

Close

Source: 9to5Google

Finally, you can also connect this YouTube Music Recap to Google Photos to create highlights from your photos mixed with the songs that kept you going through the lazy winter months.

YouTube Music usually brings these recaps to users in batches, and the rollout can often be painfully slow. Winter Recap hasn’t shown up for us in YouTube Music yet, and that’s likely also the case for a lot of YouTube Music users out there. Even though 9to5Google already got the Winter Recap info cards in their app, its corresponding playlist didn’t appear for them either, indicating a particularly slow and half-baked rollout.

If you already received the Winter Recap popup in your YouTube Music app but accidentally dismissed it, you can still access it from the Your Recap menu in your profile section. You may also find playlists from your previous YTM recaps in this section to go further back in time and listen to your favorite songs from previous years.